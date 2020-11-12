x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Houses damaged in overnight fire on Indy's near west side

The three houses were under renovation.
Credit: IFD
A fire that damaged three houses on the west side of Indianapolis Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is under investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire crews battled a house fire early Friday just west of the White River that damaged two other neighboring houses.

The houses are in the 1500 block of Saulcy Street, which is southwest of the New York Street bridge over the river.

Firefighters found the first house fully involved when they arrived just after 2:10 a.m. Friday. 

In the next 30 minutes, they brought the fire under control but not before it could spread to two other houses.

All three houses were under renovation, according to IFD.

Nobody was hurt.

Fire is under investigation. 

    

Related Articles