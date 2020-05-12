Three houses in the 200 block of Miley Avenue were damaged by the fire early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A west side woman was burned out of her house overnight when a vacant house fire spread to her home, according to the Indianapolis Fire Dept.

Three houses in the 200 block of Miley Avenue, which is just south of New York Street between Belmont Avenue and the White River, were damaged by the fire that was reported just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to IFD, the fire started in a vacant home at 253 Miley, then spread to another vacant home at 259 Miley and the woman's home at 251 Miley.

Neighbors saw the fire and alerted the woman, who got out of her house unharmed.