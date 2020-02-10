One dead in collision of SUV, semi tractor-trailer in Boone County

A Crawfordsville woman was killed in the crash

LEBANON, Ind — A Crawfordsville woman was killed Thursday when her car collided with a semi tractor-trailer on a Boone County highway.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of West State Road 32 in Lebanon.

When police arrived, they found a car in the ditch on the north side of the highway and a semi in the ditch on the south side. The driver and lone occupant of the car, Patricia Renick, 71, had to be extricated from the wreckage. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital to be checked for injury.