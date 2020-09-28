Teen killed in Montgomery County crash

A Montgomery County teen died and three other people suffered injuries in a crash on State Road 47 Sunday night.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A Montgomery County teen died following a crash Sunday night. State Police said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Road 47 and 700 South shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said 69-year-old Keith Brock was driving a Dodge Ram on State Road 47 near when he struck two cars parked on the shoulder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Blake High and 39-year-old Donald Peters were both hit while standing outside of the parked cars.

Medics transported both men to Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Dodge Ram, 14-year-old Andrew Thompson, was transported to Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville where he later died.