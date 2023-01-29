LIVE: Officer-involved shooting on Indy's northeast side

IMPD said no officers were injured. Police have not confirmed if there were any other injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to IMPD, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and at least one suspect. Police found two guns on the scene.

IMPD can confirm shots were exchanged between at least one suspect and officers.



Two firearms were also located on scene. https://t.co/QmeJnRX3xA — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 29, 2023

The shooting happened in the area of Winding Way and Kessler Boulevard East Drive at around 4 p.m.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Binford Boulevard north of Kessler Boulevard. Both directions of Kessler Boulevard are also closed in that area. Police are asking for drivers to find alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. 13News has crews headed toward the scene. This story will be updated.