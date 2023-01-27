IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault.

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act."

“As a police officer and parent, I am angered and horrified by the beating death of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis Police officers. There is no place for this in our profession or in our society,” Taylor said. “My prayers are with Tyre’s family, friends, and the Memphis community. This despicable act does not represent the officers who bravely serve Indianapolis or the vast majority of officers across our country.”

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt also issued a statement Friday night on behalf of his department.

"The actions of these five officers in Memphis do not reflect the professionalism that the Richmond Police Department strives to adhere to and is not indicative of our chosen profession as well as the thousands of professional, well trained law enforcement officers across our great nation who do a great job and are dedicated to protecting and serving their communities with their core values, respect for their citizens and their duty in mind to guide their conduct," Britt wrote.

Nichols died Jan. 10 from injuries he received in the beating, which occurred during a traffic stop three days earlier.

The officers were fired last week after MPD said they were found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.” They were identified as Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.