Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An off-duty reserve deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday morning for driving drunk.

A Westfield police officer pulled over Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was driving his personal vehicle, near West 116th Street and Towne Road at around 2:30 a.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Heitz was pulled over due to "driving behavior," but didn't go into further detail about what triggered the traffic stop.

The Westfield officer investigated to see if Heitz was operating while intoxicated and later received a warrant to get Heitz's blood tested.

Heitz was arrested for an OWI and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.