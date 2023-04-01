WATCH: Man arrested after crashing into Monroe County deputy's car

Tyler Stonier, 28, faces multiple charges, including aggressive driving and operating while intoxicated, after a crash Tuesday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night.

On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.

Then, the deputy started to slow down to investigate the apparent signaling and saw the Jeep was also slowing down.

That's when a Honda Civic, driven by Tyler Stonier, abruptly crossed the center line and crashed into the deputy's patrol car.

It was later determined the driver of the Jeep slowed down to report Stonier's erratic or impaired driving after seeing the deputy's police car.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the deputy had a minor cut to his wrist.

Medics took Stonier to IU Health Bloomington Hospital out of precaution after he mentioned minor complaints of pain due to the crash.

During the investigation, deputies believed Stonier was intoxicated.