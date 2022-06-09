Superintendent of Maconaquah Schools resigns after arrest

James Callane, 53, of Peru, was arrested following a crash and preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The superintendent at Maconaquah School Corporation has resigned after the Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash.

Deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash at around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fulton County roads 100 West and 850 South. That's about a mile south of the town of Fulton and 90 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

Police said 53-year-old James M. Callane of Peru was arrested following the crash and preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

As of Tuesday night, formal charges had not yet been filed against Callane.

The crash report didn't list preliminary results for a blood-alcohol test. However, according to the sheriff's office, certified results of a blood test that was given are pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology.

Callane resigned from his role as superintendent Sunday. He has served as superintendent of the school district since 2018.

The southern Miami County school district posted on social media announcing Callane's resignation, but stopped short of explaining why he was resigning.

"On September 4, 2022, Maconaquah School Corporation Superintendent Dr. James Callane resigned the position. The Board of School Trustees is grateful to Dr. Callane for his many years of service to the Corporation, and wishes him and his family well," the post said.

The school board appointed Director of Student Services Kelly McPike as interim superintendent.

The post continued by saying, "Ms. McPike brings 14 years of administrative leadership at Maconaquah Schools. The Board is familiar and confident with her ability to lead our Corporation.

While the success of the Corporation rests with all its employees and board members, who are dedicated to delivering the best possible education to our students, the Board recognizes the importance of a permanent superintendent position and will work quickly towards this solution."

The district said questions regarding this transition should be directed toward Robert Daine, the president of the school board.