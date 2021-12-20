Northbound stretch of I-69 through Martinsville opens Monday

Gov. Holcomb is joining state and local leaders to cut the ribbon Monday morning.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — For most of this year, drivers between Bloomington and Indianapolis have been taking detours through Martinsville as INDOT crews build the sixth phase of a 142 mile I-69 extension.

The extension, when finished, will connect Hoosier travelers from Ft. Wayne to Evansville and offer Indianapolis another rapid route for logistics and trade to the southwestern United States.