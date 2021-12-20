Northbound stretch of I-69 through Martinsville opens Monday

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — For most of this year, drivers between Bloomington and Indianapolis have been taking detours through Martinsville as INDOT crews build the sixth phase of a 142 mile I-69 extension.
The extension, when finished, will connect Hoosier travelers from Ft. Wayne to Evansville and offer Indianapolis another rapid route for logistics and trade to the southwestern United States.
Monday morning, Gov. Eric Holcomb will join state and local leaders for a ribbon cutting to open the northbound side of the new stretch of interstate between State Road 39 south of Martinsville to State Road 252 north of the Morgan County seat.