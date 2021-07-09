IU warns fans of construction, potential delays ahead of Saturday's game

Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 7:30 p.m. but campus parking lots will open at noon and the stadium gates will open at 6 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Indiana University is preparing to welcome football fans back to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years.

The Hoosiers' home opener against Idaho is this Saturday and because of increased ticket sales and the continuing construction on Interstate 69 between Indianapolis and Martinsville, IU is recommending fans plan ahead and get to the game early.

The Bloomington portion of the Interstate 69 project that created traffic issues for the better part of the last five years is complete. This means all north and southbound exits in Bloomington will be open for Saturday's game.

However, football fans traveling from the north are being warned they'll probably face some traffic on I-69 between Indianapolis and the south side of Martinsville. While State Road 37 remains open, IU said there are a series of lane restrictions, access changes, reduced speed limits, and an official detour through Martinsville that will impact traffic for those who utilize State Road 37.

Here are the routes IU Athletics recommends fans take if they're traveling from the north:

State Road 67 through Martinsville

Follow State Road 67 to Martinsville Turn Left onto State Road 39 through Martinsville Turn Right to remain on State Road 39 and merge onto I-69 South to Bloomington

State Road 67 through Spencer

Follow State Road 67 to Martinsville Continue on State Road 67 to Spencer Take State Road 46 East to Bloomington

State Road 135 through Nashville

Take State Road 135 South through Morgantown and into Nashville Take State Road 46 West to Bloomington

Interstate 65 through Columbus/Nashville

Take Interstate 65 South to Columbus Exit on State Road 46 and go West to Bloomington

Interstate 70 through Spencer

Take Interstate 70 to US 231 South Continue on US 231 South to Spencer Turn left to follow State Road 46 East to Bloomington

Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 7:30 p.m. but campus parking lots will open at noon and the stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. As of Tuesday, there are still pre-paid parking spots available.

If you do not pre-purchase parking or it is already sold out, IU Athletics has a free gameday fan shuttle that will start Saturday at 5:30 p.m. until kickoff, and resume at the game’s conclusion for an additional 90 minutes.