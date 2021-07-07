Noah Malone breaks American record at Paralympics, advances to 100-meter final

The Fishers native will race for a gold medal Sunday in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — A Fishers Paralympian is one race away from a medal in Tokyo.

Noah Malone won his heat in the 100 meters in the T12 class Thursday night in an American record time of 10.55 seconds. That automatically secured him a spot in Sunday's final.

Malone's time was the second-fastest overall, behind Norway's Salum Ageze Kashafali's 10.46 seconds in the first heat of the night. That time set a Paralympics record and was just .01 seconds off Kashafali's world record set in 2019.

Malone, 19, attended Hamilton Southeastern High School and the Indiana School for the Blind. He currently runs for Indiana State University.

Starting STRONG! 💪



Noah Malone (@NoahMalone13) is THROUGH the first heat of the men’s 100m T12, setting an American record in 10.55 seconds! #ShowTheWorld — U.S. Paralympics Track & Field (@USParaTF) August 27, 2021

He will also compete in the 400 meters in Tokyo, where his time of 49.38 seconds at the US Paralympic Trials was just .05 seconds off the world lead.

Athletes in the T12 class at the Paralympics "have a vision impairment which is severe enough to impact on sport," according to Paralympic.org. It the middle division of three classes for athletes with visual impairment and is for athletes that have a visual field of less than 10 degrees in diameter.