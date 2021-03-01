State Road 37 in Martinsville to stay closed for most of 2021

This is the sixth and final portion of the 142-mile stretch of the I-69 extension.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday, INDOT started work on State Road 37 in Martinsville to complete the final phase of the Interstate 69 project that will connect Evansville to Indianapolis.

The closure is between SR 39 and SR 252. The project will take most of 2021 to complete.

The detours are state roads 39, 67 and 144. To avoid traffic all together, INDOT says to take I-65, I-70 and State Road 135.

Several east and west roads will stay open, but some will close throughout the year.

Local businesses are already feeling the impact.

The manager at Indy’s Family Restaurant in Martinsville said Saturday morning they saw at least half as many customers as normal.

With COVID-19 restrictions and having to cut hours, she said this is adding another hurdle for the local restaurant.

“We are hoping our local business will stay open and make money, but we are all worried about how it is going to go,” said Amy Pruitt, restaurant manager. “Summer is always busy, so hopefully we can get through these first few months and maybe we will be okay.”

