North Central announces new principal

INDIANAPOLIS — One day after announcing the firing of former principal Evans Branigan, North Central High School announced his successor.

Dr. Daniel Mendez was approved to become the next principal at a school board meeting April 12.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township said Mendez will take over the role from interim principal Dr. Eugene White, former IPS superintendent, in mid-June.

"Dr. Mendez brings not only exceptional principal leadership experiences but proven success with raising achievement for diverse populations of students in urban public schools," Superintendent Dr. Nikki Woodson said in a news release. "His ability to set a vision for achievement impacting the success of all students, collaborate with stakeholders to execute the vision and yield results exceeding set goals have been recognized at both the state and national levels. We are excited for his leadership as he joins the North Central High School community to support Washington Township Schools’ high expectations of excellence for all students."

The school board approved Branigan's termination April 12. State law gives Branigan the opportunity to challenge the decision, but he declined.

According to the message in March, Branigan "was placed on leave, and the District commenced an investigation immediately upon receiving allegations involving verbal misconduct and failure to implement district protocols regarding a student discipline matter."

According to the school district, Mendez currently serves as the principal of Seymour Middle School and previously served as a principal for 10 years and director of secondary education in Marion County.

Mendez has been recognized for his exemplary leadership by multiple organizations, including the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana Association of School Principals, the System for Teacher and Student Advancement, and the National Title I Association.