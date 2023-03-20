North Central principal placed on administrative leave during investigation

A message from the school district said an assistant principal had been moved into the lead administrator position.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Washington Township Schools principal is on leave of absence as the school district investigates alleged misconduct.

In a message to staff and district families Monday, MSD Washington Township said Evans Branigan, the principal at North Central High School, was on leave of absence until further notice.

The message said an assistant principal had been moved into the lead administrator position.

According to the message, Branigan "was placed on leave and the District commenced an investigation immediately upon receiving allegations involving verbal misconduct and failure to implement District protocols regarding a student discipline matter."

Branigan is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation that includes outside counsel, which is ongoing, the district said. They added no additional information would be released until the investigation is concluded.