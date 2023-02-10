Washington Township Schools slightly adjusts 2023-2024 hours to combat bus driver shortage

For the 2021-2022 school year, the district said it averaged 90 to 95 bus drivers, while it currently has 84 drivers for the 2022-2023 school year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township Schools is slightly adjusting the start times for the 2023-2024 school year in hopes of combating the the bus driver shortage.

The north Indianapolis school district announced the changes in a message to families Thursday morning.

Through the analysis of current year data on the district's busing routes, driver feedback, and a continued driver shortage, the district determined additional time is required for bus drivers to travel in between the three school tiers to ensure arrival and dismissal timeliness for all students.

Here are the modified school hours for the upcoming school year:

Elementary schools: 7:40 a.m. - 2:25 p.m. (10 minutes later than the current start and end time)

High school: 8:35 a.m. - 3:25 p.m. (5 minutes later)

Middle schools: 9:30 a.m. - 4:25 p.m. (10 minutes later)

The district said it needs 115 bus drivers to offer optimal transportation services.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the district said it averaged 90 to 95 bus drivers, while it currently has 84 drivers for the 2022-2023 school year.

In September 2022, 13News spoke with frustrated parents on the extreme shortage of bus drivers to start the school year.

"We’re trying to get our kids to school to get an education, but we’re also trying to keep our jobs," Shaunte Barnes said. "I have identical twin boys. They are in sixth grade, they attend Westlane Middle School."

Barnes' sons usually take the bus.

"This is not the type of situation we want to be in because when the transportation is unpredictable, it impacts us as parents and impacts our jobs," Barnes said.

"As a district, this is not how we wanted to begin the school year and certainly not indicative of the service that we want to offer our families," Superintendent Dr. Nikki Woodson said a video to parents attempting to explain the shortages. "Adding to these complexities we are currently experiencing, we have a high number of bus driver absences on certain days, which have impacted the entire system."

Families can attend a virtual webinar Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the bus driver shortage, planning for the 2023-2024 school year and to get their questions answered.

The district said routing plans for the 2023-2024 school year are currently underway.