Board picks Dr. Eugene White as interim principal at North Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Washington Township board has announced a new interim principal for North Central High School.

The school board said Dr. Eugene White would take over Thursday.

White is a former superintendent and principal at North Central and the board said they look forward to having him back.

"Dr. White shares one of the best experiences he's had was being principal of North Central High School," said Superintendent Nikki Woodson. "His greatest happiness comes from working with students and faculty to make North Central a premier high school."

Earlier this week, the district said an investigation of former principal Evans Branigan was ongoing. They cited allegations of verbal misconduct and failure to follow district protocols regarding a student discipline matter.

Neighbor Cheryl Perkins applauded the appointment. White was principal when her son attended North Central and she said he had a positive influence on both of their lives.

"He was very inspiring and encouraging. When my son graduated from college, and he was working on his certification to become a high school administrator, he reached out to Dr. White and he was very encouraging as well," said Perkins.

Now, Perkins hopes White will have a similar influence on current North Central students.

"To be able to have someone come in with such a strong track record, that has proven over the years that he understands the issues that our young people have, I think, is very beneficial for North Central," she said.

The board started the search for a new North Central principal in December. Months before the alleged incident involving Branigan, he announced his desire to retire at the end of the current school year.

Woodson said she feels positive about the direction the school district is taking.

"We know these skillsets will assist in providing a strong finish to the school year at North Central," said Woodson.