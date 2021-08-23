Local nonprofit bringing random acts of kindness to central Indiana

Kindness Delivered partners with schools and churches in central Indiana to deliver random acts of kindness.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kindness Delivered came as a bit of a calling to one of its co-founders.

“When this idea first sprang up in my mind, it kept me awake at night until I got it written down on paper," Deb Kraft said.

The nonprofit started at the beginning of 2020 and partners with schools and churches in central Indiana to deliver random acts of kindness.

“Each time we do an event, it’s such an inspiration to us," Kraft said. "We feel blessed, so it’s just a constant source of inspiration for us as we plan or next event.”

Kindness Delivered is what Kraft calls a mobile ministry.

“My two business partners and I, Denise and Tisha, will jump in the truck, you’ll see us anywhere around central Indiana, as we just stop randomly and deliver kindness by way of small food giveaways, drinks, gift cards and we don’t even know what all yet," Kraft said.

The full name of the nonprofit is the Shelby Foundation of Kindness Delivered — named after Kraft's daughter.

“She doesn’t walk or talk, but she is a unique individual in that when she comes into a room, the whole room brightens," Kraft said. "Her kindness, even though she’s not necessarily conscious of it, changes the atmosphere in a room. Kindness, or showing people love, is transformative, whether you can speak or not, regardless of what your circumstances are. We hope with the seeds we’re planting of kindness, it’ll inspire people to pay it forward, just as my daughter, Shelby, does.”

Kindness Delivered’s acts of kindness are just beginning to bring smiles to faces in central Indiana.

“People's reactions are just precious," Kraft said Kraft. "They’re like, 'What is happening here?' and 'Why are you doing this?' and we’re like, 'We’re just showing the love of God.”