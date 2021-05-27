Newfields' Westerley estate reportedly sold after less than a week on the market

Money from the sale of Westerley will go into an endowment to help the museum acquire more works by artists of color.

INDIANAPOLIS — Westerley is a sprawling estate owned by Newfields that has a lot of history and could soon have a new owner.

The home is located in Golden Hill, a historic enclave near West 38th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis known for its large, stately homes, designed by leading architects. The nearly three-and-a-half-acre spread went up for sale last week for $2.2 million.

The sprawling Tudor-style home and gardens overlook the White River and Central Canal. The 9,500-square-foot home was built in 1922 and sold not long after to George Clowes, Eli Lilly's first research director.

In 2001, the Clowes family donated the estate to the museum.

The house has served as both a home to museum directors and as an event space. It includes a grand entrance, contemporary kitchen and a formal dining room. A spokesperson for Newfields said the decision to sell the property was made last fall, months before then-president Charles Venable resigned amid a race-related controversy.

It was felt money spent on upkeep would be better on other needs and programming at the museum.

An offer was reportedly made on the house late Tuesday and was accepted Wednesday, though it's not known who bought the property or how much it went for. It is known, however, that there was a lot of interest in the house and it sold for more than the $2.2 million list price.

Besides the five-bedroom, eight-bath home, the grounds include courtyards, a carriage house and a greenhouse.