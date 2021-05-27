Newfields offering free admission Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Go Public Gardens Day and International Museum Day, Newfields is offering free admission Friday, May 28.
Guests must get tickets online in advance and select a time to visit. Newfields will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
RELATED: Darrianne Christian elected as new chair of board of trustees as Newfields increases diversity
Newfields requires all guests, staff and volunteers to wear masks both indoors and outdoors. Click here to read Newfields' latest safety guidelines.
Newfields is located on the northwest side of Indianapolis at 4000 Michigan Road, near 38th Street.
What other people are reading:
- Jack Black 'heartbroken' by 'School of Rock' co-star Kevin Clark's death
- 10-month-old killed in attack by family's 2 Rottweilers in North Carolina, police say
- Cash prizes and free vacations are up for grabs as part of the CVS COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes
- Car donated to veteran who wakes up at 3 a.m. every day to ride bus to work
- ‘People need to stop giving the cowards the power’: Breaking the cycle of violence