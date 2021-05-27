Newfields offering free admission Friday

Guests must get tickets online in advance and select a time to visit.

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Go Public Gardens Day and International Museum Day, Newfields is offering free admission Friday, May 28.

Guests must get tickets online in advance and select a time to visit. Newfields will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Newfields requires all guests, staff and volunteers to wear masks both indoors and outdoors. Click here to read Newfields' latest safety guidelines.

Newfields is located on the northwest side of Indianapolis at 4000 Michigan Road, near 38th Street.