Newfields exhibit to celebrate Indy’s #BlackLivesMatter street mural and artists

Set to open in April, the exhibit inside the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields will be called DRIP: Indy’s #BlackLivesMatter Street Mural.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from an interview with one of the artists this past summer.

Newfields is celebrating the artists that painted the #BlackLivesMatter mural on Indiana Avenue in downtown Indianapolis with a new exhibit. Set to open in April, the exhibit inside the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields will be called DRIP: Indy’s #BlackLivesMatter Street Mural.

People visiting the exhibit will learn about the mural, why Black space is important, the life of Indianapolis’ street mural, and about the 18 artists and their creative process.

“Art has always been the storyteller of society,” said guest curators Mali Jeffers and Alan Bacon, co-founders of GANGGANG. “From the civil rights movement of the 60’s when music cried tears we couldn’t, to today when visual artists have taken their brush to the streets—people of culture and art specifically, have always been the voice of the movement and a catalyst for change.”

An image of each letter from the Indianapolis mural will be accompanied by a short description of the artist, and a QR code that will show guests a two-minute video with more information about the artist. There will also be musical elements from Indy-based musicians and a spoken word artist.

The Museum & Garden Shop will also have a selection of items by the artists available for purchase. To learn more about the artists visit discover newfields .org/drip.