Loudmouth Books, a new Indy bookstore focusing on banned books, opens downtown

The new bookstore, located on E. 16th St. in downtown Indianapolis, focuses on books that have been removed from schools and libraries.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new bookstore in downtown Indy that's a first of its kind in the Hoosier state. It focuses heavily on books that you probably won't see in schools or libraries.

A line of Hoosiers wasted no time rushing into the newly opened Loudmouth Books.

"I got some kids books to share with some of the kids I work with so that's amazing and some books I'm reading in a book club as well," Kim Waldo said.

The new store brought in customers from miles and miles away, including out of state.

One of that's now focusing on making sure all stories are told.

"We're doing a big push to make sure that folks always have access to the stories that some people think shouldn't exist," said Leah Johnson, the owner of Loudmouth Books and award-winning author from Indianapolis.

"I felt like it was urgent to open a bookstore like this now more than ever," Johnson said.

Johnson says this bookstore goes against that.

"We specialize in uplifting the voices of marginalized people and marginalized authors," Johnson said. "We carry books by, for and about underrepresented people."

"Everyone deserves to have representation," Madelyne Maish added.

Madelyne Maish was among dozens who shopped Saturday.

"We strongly feel that accurate history should be portrayed. We don't feel like banning books have anything to do with freedom in our nation," Maish said. "Books convey knowledge, stories, empowerment and banning that is banning freedom."

For now, Johnson just hopes her store can bring uplift and educate all Hoosiers.

"It's not about protecting children. It's not about making sure that parents have the rights to choose what their children learn. it's at its core about the removal of queer people from public life. The attempt is to make people who are different feel scared and ashamed," Johnson said.