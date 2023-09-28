Hamilton East library board to discuss controversial policy on teen books

At a previous meeting, there was a vote to pause book reviews after some board members requested a clearer policy.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — There's a board meeting Thursday in Fishers to discuss a controversial policy about teen books that drew international attention.

Hamilton East Public Library board members are expected to bring ideas and solutions for how to move forward with the collection development policy.

During their last meeting, there was a vote to pause book reviews after some board members requested a clearer policy. Members argued the profanity list needed to be reviewed. The definition of "explicit" needed to be clarified, they said.

Library director Edra Waterman said there have been multiple discussions on zero tolerance when it comes to sexual content in books. So far, about 3,600 books have been reviewed and read.

Indianapolis author John Green spoke out previously after his young adult novel “The Fault in our Stars” was removed from the teen section.

The library board decided to suspend the "collection development policy and implementation," which is the process by which young adult books are reviewed and possibly moved to the adult section.

The policy states: "Written material containing explicit descriptions of sexual conduct (including masturbation, vaginal sex, oral sex, anal sex, oral-anal sex, the use of sex toys, ejaculation, and sadomasochistic abuse) will not be shelved in the Juvenile/Youth, Middle School, and High School sections."