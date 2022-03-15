Southern Indiana woman faces federal charges for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Documents say the FBI has surveillance video and videos from Facebook showing Nancy Barron participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

PATRIOT, Indiana — A southern Indiana woman is the latest Hoosier to be arrested and charged for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Nancy Barron, 46, is facing federal charges after documents say the Federal Bureau of Investigation found videos of her in and outside the Capitol building.

On Jan. 7, Barron self-reported to authorities that she was at the Capitol during the riot. In an interview with the FBI a few days later, she admitted to walking up the steps of the U.S. Capitol building, picking up a flag from the ground and waving it. This was all consistent with videos that the FBI had of her outside the building.

She also said she was pushed into the building and that she attempted to find an exit as soon as she entered. However, documents say the FBI had reviewed videos of the riot that she posted on her Facebook page and in one of those videos she can be heard yelling "Go in" several times and then "Charge!"

Surveillance video showed her being helped through the doors by other rioters who were entering the building. Once inside, documents say she took another video posted to Facebook where she said, "Made it in."

She continued filming as she walked through the Capitol, occasionally calling out for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, according to the documents. She also joined the crowd in chanting, "Our house! This is our house!"

When the group got to the House Chamber doors, someone asked if they could enter and documents say Barron replied, "Oh we can get in. You can get in. If you push hard enough, you can get in.”

Additionally, Capitol surveillance video showed her walking throughout the building and the FBI confirmed a device associated with her Gmail account was at the Capitol during the insurrection.

Based on the evidence, Barron was arrested. She has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.