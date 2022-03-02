Here are the Hoosiers charged in the Capitol riot and what happened with their cases

A year after the insurrection, the charges Hoosiers accused of participating in the riots vary.

Nine people with Indiana ties faced — or currently face — charges in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

An Indiana woman was the first person to be sentenced, and an Indiana man was the first person to plead guilty in connection to those riots. The United States pursued criminal charges against 500 people.

Here are the current statuses of those cases:

Dona Sue Bissey

Status: Sentenced to 14 days in jail, ordered to pay $500 in restitution and complete 60 hours of community service. She did not have probation afterward.

Dona Sue Bissey, 52, initially faced four charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building, two counts connected to disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

In June, she reached an agreement with prosecutors and on July 19, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to our news partners at the Tribune-Star.

On Oct. 5, the Department of Justice recommended she be sentenced to three years of probation, have to pay $500 in restitution and complete 40 hours of community service.

Bissey asked for no more than 18 months of probation.

Bissey was allegedly at the Capitol with Anna Morgan-Lloyd, who was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.

Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

Investigators laid out the case using the women's comments and photos on Facebook as evidence they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and went inside the Capitol.

Kash Lee Kelly

Status: A preliminary hearing will be held Jan. 21, 2022.

Kash Lee Kelly, of Hammond, Indiana, faced legal trouble before the Capitol riots.

The Chicago Tribune reported he faced a drug charge in relation to his time as a Latin King gang member.

Court documents show law enforcement agents received three screenshots of Kelly in and around the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6.

These law enforcement officers familiar with Kelly recognized him from those images, which appeared to be screenshots of his Facebook account and the story feature.

One image depicted Kelly in a room, inside the United States Capitol standing on the pedestal of a statue with the caption, “The day we let the Traitors who constantly push the divide in OUR country know that we are done playing their games. All ppl of all colors came together today and I couldn’t be more proud to be an AMERICAN.”

His case hearings have been delayed to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Mark Andrew Mazza

Status: Faces up to 20 years. A status conference has been set for Jan. 12, 2022.

Mark Andrew Mazza appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui in December for a detention hearing and arraignment on 13 criminal counts for his alleged role in the Capitol riot, according to WUSA.

Mazza was arrested in late November and indicted by a federal grand jury this month on multiple felony counts, including assaulting police with a deadly or dangerous weapon and unlawfully carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds.

According to court documents, Mazza brought a Taurus revolver — loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow point bullets — to the Capitol.

The gun was recovered in the West Front Terrace area.

Prosecutors played footage they said showed Mazza in the crowd entering the tunnel to the Lower West Terrace doors. The video shows Mazza holding the doors open in an apparent effort to allow rioters to go into the building. Mazza reportedly held a baton and pushed the group toward officers, who were defending the area, and assaulted them.

According to court documents, Mazza swung the baton at police and yelled, "This is our f--- house! We own this house!"

After returning from the Capitol, prosecutors say Mazza filed a false police report claiming he’d lost the revolver at a casino in Ohio.

The Justice Department alleges he actually dropped it while assaulting an officer outside the Capitol building.

Mazza faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd

Status: Pleaded guilty to single charge. Sentenced to three years of probation, and ordered to perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 restitution. No jail time.

In June, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, became the first person sentenced in the Capitol riots. She received probation.

The FBI was alerted to Morgan-Lloyd and Dona Sue Bissey when Morgan-Lloyd went to get a firearms permit on Jan. 22.

A Greene County Sheriff’s Department employee recognized her from her Facebook posts about being part of the Jan. 6 events.

The employee then contacted the FBI, which said it also received two tips about the women.

The charges say that Morgan-Lloyd also posted photos on her Facebook page and wrote, “I’m here. Best day ever. We stormed the capitol building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in.”

She pleaded guilty to one charge and received probation.

Jonathan Ace Sanders Sr.

Status: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building. Sentenced to three years of probation, $500 restitution and 60 hours of community service within six months.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Three other charges were dropped as a result, including charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capital grounds.

Court documents show a co-worker at Lewis Bakery in Vincennes tipped the FBI off, saying that he bragged he was only 70 feet away from the lady who was shot at the Capitol Building, referring to Ashley Babbit.

Authorities interviewed Sanders at the bakery in Vincennes, where he told them he drove to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021, with two friends to attend the "Stop the Steal Rally."

Sanders told authorities he followed a crowd toward the Capitol building and went inside.

He was arrested in Vincennes.

Jon Ryan Schaffer

Status: Pleaded guilty to two counts, released on personal recognizance

Jon Ryan Schaffer, a heavy metal musician from Columbus, Indiana, turned himself in last January.

Investigators said when he traveled from Indiana to Washington on Jan. 6, he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol with a weapon.

Photos shared by the FBI show Schaffer in the middle of the mob, storming the U.S. Capitol.

He's seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a tactical vest and a hat that reads "Oath Keepers lifetime member".

Oath Keepers is a self-described militia group, considered to be extremist and anti-government.

Court documents say pictures and video show Schaffer was among the rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray," a form of capsaicin pepper spray sold by many outdoors retailers, as part of their efforts to push the officers back inside the Capitol and breach the Capitol building themselves.

Investigators said Schaffer also verbally attacked the officers.

He was the first rioter to plead guilty.

Israel Tutrow

Status: Sentenced to three years probation

A judge sentenced Israel Tutrow, of Greenfield, to 36 months on probation for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Federal prosecutors were seeking a 60-day jail sentence for Tutrow.

United States District Judge Amy Berman Jackson also declared the first 60 days of Tutrow's probation to be at-home detention.

He is also ordered to pay $500 in restitution, submit to drug and mental health assessments as part of his probation, and can't own a firearm during his probation.

Prosecutors cited Tutrow's "significant criminal history" and claimed he lied to the FBI about carrying a knife into the Capitol.

The prosecutor said in court documents that while Tutrow turned himself in and accepted a plea agreement, he also initially denied bringing a weapon into the Capitol, minimized his conduct and made other "misrepresentations" to the FBI.

Those factors all led prosecutors to seek jail time.

According to a filing in federal court, law enforcement identified Tutrow while investigating the riot. Wagner was actually featured as “#34” in a Be On the Look Out — “BOLO” — issued by the FBI.

Investigators said they talked to a person who knows Tutrow and another man, Joshua Wagner, and that person claimed the men drove to Washington, D.C. starting around 2 a.m. on Jan. 6.

That person said Wagner sent them a message on Facebook that he had been inside the Capitol.

That same person then allegedly messaged Tutrow about the Capitol riot. Later that evening, Tutrow allegedly messaged back about "being sick with anxiety following the riot at the U.S. Capitol."

The court documents said an image of a man with distinctive tattoos on his face and wearing a black beanie with white lettering of "TRUMP" was then identified as Tutrow. The image was taken as the person was leaving the Capitol.

Joshua Wagner

Status: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in front of the Capitol. Sentencing set for Feb. 11, 2021

Investigators said they spoke to a person who knows both Wagner and Israel Tutrow, and that person claims the men drove to Washington, D.C. starting around 2 a.m. on Jan. 6.

That person said Wagner sent them a message on Facebook that he had been inside the Capitol.

On Jan. 9, 2021, through an attorney, court documents show Wagner self-identified to law enforcement as the person depicted inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in image #34.

One witness said that on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Wagner picked up Tutrow in his car with the intent to drive from Indiana to Washington, D.C., to participate in the rally for President Trump that same day. That same person alleged they later got messages from Wagner indicating he had been inside the Capitol.

Antony Vo

Status: Status conference hearing is set for March 2, 2022.

FBI Indianapolis announced the arrest of 28-year-old Antony Vo in July. He was arrested for offenses related to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building.

Photos released in court documents show Vo and a woman believed to be his mother together in the Capitol.

Investigators received a tip about Vo being at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and saw posts on Facebook and other social media about his visit.

In court documents, investigators said Vo told others that he and his mom “stormed” the Capitol. Investigators said Vo told others that President Donald Trump asked him to be there, so he was, and that he and his mom stopped the vote count for a bit.

Vo is facing four charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The documents say witnesses told investigators Vo has been known to "engage with conspiracy theories," was an "avid supporter" of Trump and had numerous conversations about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Vo also reportedly spoke about how the rioters were able to access the Capitol during the riot. He claimed police allowed him and others to enter the building.

"[The police] pretty much opened up for us," Vo told a friend, according to court documents.

"The police opened the gate?! I didn't hear that anywhere," the friend replied.

"Yeah, they stood down and retreated after we clearly outnumbered them," Vo said.