FBI arrests 2 Indianapolis men, Greenwood man in connection with Capitol attack

Two Indianapolis men and a Greenwood man face four federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men and a Greenwood man were arrested Thursday morning on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

All three men were scheduled for initial court appearances on Thursday, FBI Indianapolis said in a tweet announcing the arrests.

The FBI didn't identify the men. However, it did say they were arrested on the charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The men are among a group of Hoosiers who have been charged and tried for crimes related to the insurrection.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, was the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced and she avoided time behind bars.

Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.

Morgan-Lloyd was allegedly at the Capitol with Dona Sue Bissey, 52, who was sentenced to 14 days in jail, ordered to pay $500 in restitution and complete 60 hours of community service. She did not have probation afterward.

Jonathan Ace Sanders Sr. was another Hoosier who has also already been sentenced. He was sentenced to three years of probation, $500 restitution and 60 hours of community service within six months.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A judge sentenced Israel Tutrow, of Greenfield, to 36 months on probation for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.