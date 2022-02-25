Muncie jury convicts man of trying to kill police officer

Shane Shumate was charged with firing a gun at a police officer investigating a report of domestic violence.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A jury in Delaware County returned a guilty verdict this week in the trial of a man accused of trying to kill a police officer.

Shane Shumate, 26, was convicted Thursday of attempted murder, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

On Jan. 30, 2018, police were called by a woman who said Shumate had battered her, then prevented her from calling for help. The woman, who was Shumate's wife at the time, was eventually able to get away from the home to report the abuse.

When officers arrived, Shumate fled out the rear of the house, armed with a gun. When approached by an officer, Shumate pointed the gun "directly toward a sheriff's deputy."

The officer ordered Shumate to drop the weapon. Instead of complying, Shumate fired at - and missed - the officer. The deputy returned fire, striking Shumate.

The jury deliberated about four hours before convicting Shumate.

Delaware County jury convicts man of attempted murder of police officer and domestic battery. Full press release belowhttps://t.co/3jDlOHqI1r — Eric Hoffman (@ProsecutorDelCo) February 24, 2022

“Police officers ... routinely put their life in jeopardy so that we may live in a civilized and safe society," said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. "Officers have the absolute right to defend their own lives so that they may go home at the end of their shift. If you choose to fire a gun at a police officer, you do so at your own peril. As prosecutor I will not tolerate acts of violence against law enforcement."

Shumate faces a possible prison term up to 50 years. Sentencing is set for March 21.