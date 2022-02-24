Ukrainian family flees to Indiana ahead of Russian invasion

Ruslan and Olga Antonova live about two hours west of Kyiv.

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — A missionary family working in Ukraine has fled the worsening conditions around Kyiv, taking refuge with friends in Indiana.

(Note: The attached story is a 13News report about Mission to Ukraine, an Indianapolis nonprofit with workers in Ukraine.)

The invasion, explosions and air raid sirens are frightening to watch, but imagine what it's like for the people who live in Ukraine.

People like Ruslan and Olga Antonova, who live about two hours west of Kyiv.

"Our hearts are broken that our loved ones are still in Ukraine and they are under attack," said Olga. "They're just living in their land. This is our country. We feel so scared and fearful, and at the same time, so strong because our nation is united to fight for its independence."

The couple, who has been married 24 years, knew trouble was brewing. Since they had visas and connections in Indiana, they got out of Ukraine.

"Our friends were very concerned about the situation getting worse in Ukraine. In January, they bought us tickets to come to Indianapolis and stay in their home," Olga said.

Olga's husband, who is a pastor, fled Ukraine this week.

"We're so thankful to God that Ruslan got here just a few hours before Russia invaded Ukraine," said Olga.

"We have big appreciation for giving us shelter for a period of time. We appreciate it greatly," said Ruslan. "We left a lot of friends, church people, relatives, and it's very difficult for us. We left both of our parents in Ukraine. We arranged for them to go a village where they have a summer house to spend time together. Right now, that's a more safe place."

The Antonovas work with Mission To Ukraine, an Indianapolis-based Christian organization.

"We provide services for kids with disabilities and we also work with ladies in crisis pregnancies," said Olga. "Mission to Ukraine has started to fundraise for emergency needs of Ukraine. They've been doing a very good job. We have bought a lot of drinking water and food supplies and medicine for a month right now to help those families we serve."

Dozens of staff in the Zhytomyr, Ukraine office were only 13 miles from one of the attacks. Now the Antonovas are watching the invasion on TV and praying for peace in their homeland.

"We would like to encourage to continue to pray for Ukraine as the state and the nation, our army, is able to defend our land during this difficult day. We trust that God will say His final word or He has not said His final word about this situation. Your prayers and your support is very needed. Your prayers and your support is very needed," Ruslan said.