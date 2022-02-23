WATCH: Ohio reporter's surprise visit from mom goes viral

Myles Harris was getting ready for a live shot when his mom, Sandi, pulled up in a car behind him and yelled, "Hi, baby!"

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Is your mom your biggest fan? Myles Harris' mom Sandi is definitely his! So much so, that she stopped by to surprise him at work.

The catch is, Harris, who works at WSYX in Columbus, Ohio, was in the field reporting Tuesday -- on camera.

But no worries, right? Harris' mom went above and beyond and seemingly decided to come to him.

He told her he was working and, despite having a slight tone of frustration with a dash of happiness, he made sure to introduce his mom to the cameraman Deangelo. She responded with a laugh and said, "Hi Deangelo!" then waved before having to drive away because she was blocking traffic.

Harris posted the hilarious video on social media writing, "Typical Sandi."