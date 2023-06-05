Muncie 19-year-old killed, Avon and Anderson teens injured in Randolph County crash

Wesley M. Burkhart was killed in the crash Sunday evening on County Road 100 North at South Plum Street.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Indiana — The Randolph County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that killed a Muncie 19-year-old and left teenagers from Avon and Anderson injured.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on County Road 100 North at South Plum Street.

A preliminary investigation seems to show a 2010 Silver Honda Civic didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 North and State Road 32. Police claim the car hit the hump in the intersection and that, combined with speed, sent the car several feet into the air.

When it landed, police believe the driver, 19-year-old Wesley M. Burkhart of Muncie, lost control of the car. Police said the car went off the road and rolled, went airborne again and flipped before coming to rest in a ditch.

The two backseat passengers were ejected. Caden Wade, 19, and Alissa Bray, 16, both of Anderson, were taken to the hospital. Police did not provide an update on their condition.

The front seat passenger, 18-year-old Jordan Vaughns, of Avon, was taken to the hospital and then flown by helicopter to Indianapolis for treatment.

Burkhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said none of the four were wearing their seatbelts.