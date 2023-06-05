x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis Colts

Colts player under investigation for betting on games

According to reports, the player under investigation by the NFL placed hundreds of wagers with at least some being on his own team.
Credit: AP
A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts confirm to 13Sports Director Dave Calabro the team is aware of an investigation into one of their players for betting on games. The Colts have no further comment about the investigation at this point.

According to reports, the player under investigation by the NFL placed hundreds of wagers with at least some being on his own team.

The identity of the player is not being released at this point.

The report in Sports Handle has a source referring to the player having placed "hundreds of wagers" and called it "pervasive."

The report states the Indiana Gaming Commission is also investigating the alleged violations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Colts fans eager for 2nd round of NFL draft

Before You Leave, Check This Out