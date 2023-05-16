Anthony Richardson has the best supporting cast among rookie quarterbacks

A strong offseason by the Indianapolis Colts has Anthony Richardson as the rookie quarterback with the best supporting cast heading into Week 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Four quarterbacks were selected in the first 35 picks of the 2023 NFL draft, and each of them will be given every opportunity to start for their respective teams when Week 1 rolls around in September.

But not all rookie quarterbacks are dealt the same hand, and among Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis it is Richardson who is most set up for success in year one - thanks to a strong offseason by the Indianapolis Colts.

Locked on NFL Draft hosts Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez broke down the roster situation for each rookie quarterback, and believe Indianapolis gives Richardson a great group of playmakers to work with, including the team's third round selection: wide receiver Josh Downs.

"I view Josh Downs as the perfect fit to this offense," Parson said. "He was the missing piece."

Downs will fill a valuable slot receiver role for Indianapolis, a position of need especially for Richardson - who scouts have questions about regarding his overall accuracy.

Richardson's college team - the Florida Gators - loved going deep, which lead to Richardson posting one of the highest average yards per passing attempt in all of college football. Landing somewhere he can utilize the middle of the field for shorter gains should help him alleviate those accuracy concerns, and Indianapolis can use Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, and even Michael Pittman Jr. in that role this upcoming season.