Arrest in deadly May shooting on Indy's northeast side

Austin Bunn, 19, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered after being shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man is under arrest for a deadly shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis in May.

Eric Salinas was taken into custody on June 5 and is being held on a $15,000 bond for reckless homicide.

Salinas is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Austin Bunn.

On May 9, IMPD North District officers responded to 7800 Carlton Arms Drive, near Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street, on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found Bunn with a gunshot wound inside the home.

Medics took Bunn to a hospital in critical condition, but police said Bunn later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.