Indiana may be mostly flat, but the state has some great mountain biking trails that vary in difficulty, so anyone can give them a go.

INDIANAPOLIS — You might think that mountain biking can only be done on a mountain... but there are many opportunities for trail biking, right here in Indiana.

"All right, so here's some rocks to ride through…just let that bike suspension do the work…and ride on through," Paul Arlinghaus, the president of the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association, said while demonstrating his skills on the trails.



Indiana may not have mountains but, Arlinghaus said, "Indiana does have hills. So, if you go to southern Indiana, we do have a lot of hills. But really, what we've learned over the years, we can build trails that are fun in areas that don't necessarily have mountains."



Arlinghaus, who designs bike trails in Indiana, started mountain biking more than three decades ago.

“I started mountain biking in the early 1990s," Arlinghaus said. "I didn't know anything about mountain biking, but my first big purchase after college was a mountain bike and I started exploring local trails and just trying to figure out how to get outdoors and both stay fit and active, while enjoying the outdoors."

Out on the trail, Arlinghaus is in his element.

"Here comes a teeter-totter. This is a nice challenge for folks. You want to be a little bit careful on these because they do move," Arlinghaus said.



But, if you've never done it before, how do you get started on a dirt bike trail?

"As we build trails, we rate them for difficulties," Arlinghaus said.

Trails are rated from beginner to very advanced. Arlinghaus explained beginner trails are designed for people who are new to the sport.

"It's a good way to go out and test the waters and see if it's something you enjoy," Arlinghaus said. "And so, there is a way for almost any ability to get out there and be able to play and get some exercise.”

And what about investing in a mountain bike?

Arlinghaus suggests going to your local bike shop and talking with the people there about what you're looking for.



"Be patient and they can help you find a bike that will help you get into the sport. Pretty much everyone wears a helmet. We strongly suggest it ... even if you don't fall off your bike, you can catch a low hanging branch or something on the head," Arlinghaus said.



And if you are like me, elbow and knee pads would be good too! I did take a tumble, but I wasn't hurt. I really enjoyed being out on the trails of Flat Fork Creek, a beginner-level trail with some challenging options.

"We're starting to see these types of parks pop up more and more throughout Indiana, and it's just a very simple loop. There are some added features so the more adventurous kids can ride on some of the features or you can ride around them. And so it's just a great opportunity for kids to have ... a really positive outdoor experience right in their local community," Arlinghaus said.



There are several clinics where you can learn how to ride Indiana trails and Indiana offers many parks, from easy to difficult, to cruise into the sport.

Clinics

The Indiana Interscholastic Cycling Association has more information about biking in Indiana on its website.