New biking trail opens in Indiana's Brown County State Park

Limekiln East is the second of three mountain bike trails to be completed in Brown County State Park.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's most popular state parks now has a new section of mountain bike trail as it continues expanding that network.

A ceremony opening the 1.6-mile Limekiln East trail in Brown County State Park was held earlier this month for the beginner-level mountain bike trail.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the trail is the second of three new routes being completed in the park with a $200,000 state grant to the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association for developing 7.5 miles of new mountain bike trails.