Mooresville amusement design company to consolidate operations in Indianapolis

The move includes plans to add 30 new positions by year's end.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A Mooresville business is moving operations to Marion County and bringing 72 jobs with them.

Creative Works designs "amusement experiences" like escape rooms, miniature golf courses and laser tag fields.

Until now, they've worked out of four Morgan County locations. Now, they're consolidating at a new facility near Indianapolis International Airport.

The move will take place this spring, with the goal of adding up to 30 new jobs by the end of the year.