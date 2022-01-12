Hundreds of jobs coming to Franklin through new Amazon facility

The 510,000-square-foot sort center is expected to open later this year.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — NOTE: The video above is a behind-the-scenes look at safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic at a Greenwood Amazon facility in May 2020.

A new Amazon facility in Franklin will bring hundreds of jobs to central Indiana.

Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett made the announcement Wednesday morning.

"We’re thrilled Amazon has chosen the Sunbeam Development location to expand their operation and we look forward to many partnerships in the future," Barnett said in a news release.

The 510,000-square-foot sort center, which is expected to open later this year at the Interstate 65 interchange, will support operations closer to customers, such as receiving inventory, sorting and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics.

Amazon's average starting pay for fulfillment and transportation jobs is $18 an hour. The company also gives benefits to full-time employees on their first day, which includes health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon's Career Choice program.

"Our ability to expand Indiana operations is the result of two things: incredible customers and a world-class workforce in the state," said Kyle DeGiulio, regional economic development manager at Amazon. "We look forward to continued investment as we innovate and grow to better serve our customers across the state."

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 20,000 jobs in Indiana and invested more than $15 billion across the state.