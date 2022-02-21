Homicide investigation underway in Carmel

Officers were called to the Rolling Springs neighborhood near 106th & Keystone Monday evening.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police confirm they are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive, which is just northeast of 106th Street & Keystone Avenue, around 6 p.m.

Few details were immediately available, but a police department spokesperson confirmed they found two victims. A male is deceased, and a seriously injured female was taken to a hospital

A suspect in the case, a male who is believed to be related to the victims, was taken into custody in southern Indiana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.