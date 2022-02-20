Mother, daughter killed in Monticello house fire remembered at vigil

Sgt. Stephanie Thompson served 23 years as an Indiana State Police trooper. Her 17-year-old daughter, Mya, was a swimming star at Twin Lakes High School.

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Neighbors in Monticello honored an Indiana State Police trooper and her daughter with a candlelight vigil Sunday.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and her 17-year-old daughter Mya died in the fire Thursday.

Still in shock, the Monticello community gathered at Twin Lakes High School to honor their lives.

Stephanie was a 23-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. Those who knew her remember Stephanie as a woman of strong faith, who worked hard and loved her family.

"She could accomplish anything she put into her mind," said Jay Janke, a member of the Indiana State Police. "I admired her for being able to balance an outstanding state police career, a marriage, raising two beautiful daughters. All while being an asset to the community."

Mya was a swimming star at Twin Lakes High School and served as swim captain. Her team called her a true light and a compassionate and sincere person. Her best friend, Hailey Vogel, said she’ll miss the simple things most.

“Thank you, Maya, for showing me what a best friend is and means," she said. "I hope one day I can be as good of a friend as you were to me. No one can replace you, as you have set the bar at such a high level. I remember telling my mom, dad, and sister on Thursday that I will miss the times we simply sat in comfortable silence knowing that being together was enough."

At a time when there are no right words and the community continues to mourn for the memories that will never be, they press on towards healing together.