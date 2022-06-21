9th annual fundraiser brings free yoga classes to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Monument Circle is set to host the ninth annual Monumental Yoga on Tuesday, June 21.
It is a fundraiser to support Indy Yoga Movement, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit with a mission to empower youth through the development of skills by offering yoga and mindfulness in schools.
This year's Monumental Yoga falls on the summer solstice, which also happens to be the International Day of Yoga.
Yogis of all skill levels are welcome to join the free sessions on Monument Circle.
Vendor Village begins at 2 p.m., highlighting local artisans featuring apparel, food, jewelry and body products. There will also be live music, acro yoga and hooping demonstrations.
Throughout the afternoon, Monumental Yoga will host mini sessions featuring different styles of yoga, including meditation and kids' yoga.
Here is the full schedule:
- 2:30 p.m.: Solstice Slow Flow
- 3 p.m.: Hips and Heart
- 3:30 p.m.: Breathwork
- 4 p.m.: Sacred Stretch
- 4:30 p.m.: Shakti Yoga for Empowerment
- 5 p.m.: Sound Bath and Restorative Yin
- 5:30 p.m.: Kids' class taught by IYM leads
Then, at 7 p.m., all attendees will gather on Monument Circle for a community yoga class hosted by several studios across Indianapolis.
Registration for Monumental Yoga is free, but participants must sign up in advance and should bring their own mat and water bottles.
Participants must also display their waiver at the top of their mat anytime they are flowing.
