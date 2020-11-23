Moe & Johnny's closing until further notice

Facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bar is closing indefinitely.

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular Broad Ripple sports bar Moe & Johnny's is temporarily closing its doors after facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The business announced the news on social media Sunday, saying the challenges brought on by the pandemic took them back to the drawing board.

"The year 2020 has proven to be a challenge that is taking us back to the drawing board," the bar said on Twitter. "So, it is with a heavy heart and a deep consideration for our community that we have decided to close our doors entirely until further notice. We look forward to what the future holds, and finding out what that future looks like."

So, it is with a heavy heart and a deep consideration for our community that we have decided to close our doors entirely until further notice. We look forward to what the future holds, and finding out what that future looks like. — Moe & Johnny's (@MoeandJohnnys) November 22, 2020

The bar — known as one of the best places to watch Butler games — is one of the most popular spots in South Broad Ripple. It had recently made changes to allow for socially distanced, outdoor dining to comply with the city and state's COVID-19 safety measures.

On Oct. 30, the bar changed closed its doors to dine-in customers, allowing only carry-out orders.