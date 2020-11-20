Hours at Marion County COVID-19 testing sites changing for Thanksgiving week

Hours on Monday and Tuesday will stay the same, but sites that have testing hours on Wednesday will close at noon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Marion County Public Health Department are changing for the week of Thanksgiving.

Hours on Monday and Tuesday will stay the same, but sites that have testing hours on Wednesday will close at noon. All sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day Thursday.

Testing at the health department's main location at 3838 N. Rural Street will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regular testing hours will resume Monday, Nov. 30.