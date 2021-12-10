Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette girl

Hannah Dixon, 14, was last seen Monday, Oct. 11 at noon ET.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department said Hannah Dixon was last seen Monday, Oct. 11 at noon ET.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Dixon was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Halloween leggings and white Nike shoes.

Police said Dixon is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Dixon's whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.