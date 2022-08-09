Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old boy last seen in Avon

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department had said Shane Hommel was last seen Monday, Aug. 8 around 4:50 p.m.

AVON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 13-year-old boy from Avon.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department had reported Shane Hommel went missing the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8.

There was concern he could be in extreme danger or requiring medical assistance.

Police tell 13News that Hommel was located safe and is back with his family.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.