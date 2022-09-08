Woman dead, 3 kids escape serious injury in east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and three kids were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of East 21st Street, which is just east of North Sherman Drive.
Police said the woman was driving west on 21st Street when she lost control of the car. The car slid sideways, flipped and hit a parked car and then flipped upside down onto the front porch of a nearby house.
The woman was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 39-year-old Joellen Vazquez-Cervantes.
According to police, three children between the ages of 9 and 11 were also in the car. They were taken to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment of minor injuries.