Silver Alert issued for northern Indiana child

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn was last seen Friday, Feb. 10 just before 10 p.m. in Middlebury.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old from northern Indiana.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said Aleeyah Cockburn was last seen Friday, Feb. 10 just before 10 p.m. in Middlebury, Indiana.

Cockburn is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes. Cockburn was last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-colored gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Deputies said Cockburn is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Cockburn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Middlebury is roughly 175 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.