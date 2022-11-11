Mike Pence coming to Indianapolis to promote new book

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indianapolis to promote his new book, "So Help Me God."
The Indiana Historical Society will host the former governor of Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The event will begin with a book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, followed by brief remarks from Pence and a question-and-answer session in the Basile Theater from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets for the program are $25, or $50 for the program and a copy of the book. All proceeds will benefit the Indiana Historical Society's education and outreach program.
In the book, Pence recounts his journey of growing up in Columbus, Indiana, to the vice presidency.
Click here to purchase tickets.
What other people are reading:
- Police investigate $12K theft from NBA player's downtown Indianapolis hotel room
- Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season
- Remembering the Richmond Hill explosion 10 years later
- 'Overwhelming support' | Formerly homeless veteran works to help fellow Hoosier veterans
- Eli Lilly apologizes for parody tweet announcing free insulin
- Large piece of space shuttle Challenger found off Florida coast
- 'A good chance Twitter will not survive': Musk ends remote work as staff quit, advertisers step back
- Target bets on bigger stores