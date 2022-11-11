Mike Pence coming to Indianapolis to promote new book

The event will begin with a book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by brief remarks from Pence and a question-and-answer session from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indianapolis to promote his new book, "So Help Me God."

The Indiana Historical Society will host the former governor of Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The event will begin with a book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, followed by brief remarks from Pence and a question-and-answer session in the Basile Theater from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the program are $25, or $50 for the program and a copy of the book. All proceeds will benefit the Indiana Historical Society's education and outreach program.

In the book, Pence recounts his journey of growing up in Columbus, Indiana, to the vice presidency.

