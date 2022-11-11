x
Mike Pence coming to Indianapolis to promote new book

Credit: AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses a gathering, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. Pence is unveiling a new policy platform for Republicans ahead of this year's midterms elections. He's offering a framework for candidates — and possibly himself — as he carves out a lane ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indianapolis to promote his new book, "So Help Me God."

The Indiana Historical Society will host the former governor of Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The event will begin with a book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, followed by brief remarks from Pence and a question-and-answer session in the Basile Theater from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the program are $25, or $50 for the program and a copy of the book. All proceeds will benefit the Indiana Historical Society's education and outreach program.

In the book, Pence recounts his journey of growing up in Columbus, Indiana, to the vice presidency.

Click here to purchase tickets.

