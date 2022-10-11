Police investigate $12k theft from NBA player's downtown Indianapolis hotel room

It happened Tuesday evening while the Denver Nuggets were in town for a game with the Indiana Pacers.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than $12,000 worth of items were stolen from an Indianapolis hotel room where a player for the NBA's Denver Nuggets was staying with the team.

Someone broke into forward Michael Porter's room at the Conrad Indianapolis, 50 West Washington Street, and took items including cash, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton designer bags and a bible, according to IMPD.

The theft happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the day before Denver took on the Indiana Pacers at nearby Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the report said.

Porter was not in the hotel room when the theft occurred.

A spokesperson for the hotel told 13News they are working with and fully cooperating with police and that the well-being, safety and security of guests are of paramount importance.