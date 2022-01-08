Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer

Donations in memory of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz can be made at First Merchant Bank branches or online.

ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.

Donations can be made in person at any First Merchant Bank branch by mentioning the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. Those wishing to donate can also visit IndianaFallen.org and clicking on "Fallen Heroes," then selecting Noah Shahnavaz.

The Elwood Police Department designated the fund as the official fundraiser to collect monetary donations on behalf of Shahnavaz's family.

The Fishers native had served the Elwood community for 11 months and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He also served in the U.S. Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.

Shahnavaz graduated from Fishers High School in 2016. His mother is an elementary school teacher in the Hamilton Southeastern School District.

A prayer vigil for Shahnavaz is planned for Monday at 7 p.m. in Elwood. It will be held at the fountain at 1505 South "B" Street.

Outside the Elwood Police Department, a memorial to Shahnavaz has been growing since Sunday morning. Mourners have placed flowers and notes on a police car parked in front of the department's headquarters.

Funeral arrangements for Shahnavaz have not yet been announced as of Monday afternoon.