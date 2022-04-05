Authorities seek Marion County kidnapping suspect

Authorities in Marion County are looking for 47-year-old Ryan Edwards, who, as of Tuesday, is wanted for kidnapping.

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Authorities are asking for help finding a man wanted for kidnapping in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana put out an alert notifying the public that Ryan Edwards, 47, was at large.

Edwards is a white male who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 240 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Further information about the kidnapping he's wanted for was not made immediately available by the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.